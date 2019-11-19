PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The rest of the world is about to find out just how great the city of Philadelphia is. National Geographic has named the City of Brotherly Love as one of the 25 best trips to make in 2020.
The magazine says it’s time to rediscover an American classic, crediting the resurgence in neighborhoods across the city.
They mention the city’s vibrant murals and glinting metalworks, multihued mosaics and kaleidoscopic light installations, art collectives in garages, and a traditionally Italian neighborhood famous for cheesesteaks now sprouting vegan-punk-metal coffeehouses.
“It’s a scrappy underdog with a heart of gold and—who can resist the ‘Rocky’ reference?—the eye of the tiger,” the magazine said.
They also recommend visiting the Mutter Museum and the Edgar Allen Poe House during the trip.
The Grand Canyon was the only other U.S. destination to make the list.
To see the full list of best trips to take in 2020, click here.
