TULLYTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A former Catholic priest faces a preliminary hearing Tuesday on child sexual abuse charges. Authorities say 74-year-old Francis Trauger sexually assaulted two altar boys, ages 11 and 12, while he was assigned at Saint Michael the Archangel Church in Tullytown from 1993 to 2003.
Trauger was also named in a 2005 Grand jury report detailing abuse allegations against 63 Archdiocese of Philadelphia priests. Now years after the abuse was reported, Trauger is finally being tried under the law.
In announcing the charges, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said the abuse happened during the robing process prior to mass.
“He abused his position of power in the name of God and the Catholic church to molest these young men,” Weintraub said.
Trauger faces multiple counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors.
His preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m.
CBS3’s Trang Do contributed to this report.
