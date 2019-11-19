



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another Philadelphia school is dealing with an asbestos issue. Students of Pratt Early Childhood Center who attend classes in what was known as Pratt Elementary School are being removed after an inspection discovered asbestos in the building.

Damage was found in the boiler room and potentially asbestos-damaged material may also be behind the covers for the heating units and behind built-in bookcases.

“When the PFT Health & Welfare Fund discovered alarmingly high asbestos levels in the school on November 12, we immediately shared our comprehensive report with the District, emphasizing that it was unsafe for children and school staff to occupy the building. The District properly moved forward with a temporary relocation plan to ensure everyone’s safety. While this is an unwelcome disruption of the school year, the long-term health of our schoolchildren and educators is well worth the temporary inconvenience,” the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers said in a statement.

The Philadelphia School District says the school was temporarily closed out of an “abundance of caution.”

“The health and safety of students and staff remain top priorities of the School District of Philadelphia. In an abundance of caution, the District is temporarily closing Pratt Head Start, and is relocating children and staff while environmental issues are addressed. The Early Childhood Education team is making every effort to identify pre-K services for children at locations that are convenient for families, and families will be notified by Thursday, Nov. 21 about alternative pre-K placements,” the district said in a statement.

This latest asbestos case comes as parents of students who attend Thomas M. Peirce School in North Philly will tour another school where their children may be moved amid asbestos concerns.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers says it first flagged the district to asbestos in mid-September, but the district says abatement did not start until late October.

The district has now proposed moving students to a school on Henry Avenue. If all goes well, the district plans to relocate the students on Dec. 2.

It’s unclear when students will return to Peirce elementary.

In September, students and staff at the shared Ben Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy campus were forced out of school due to asbestos concerns. They were relocated in October.