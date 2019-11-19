EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham Township police say they have identified and charged two women accused of stealing $460 worth of donations from the Church of Saint Isaac Jogues. According to authorities, Yelda Sisman and Nilufer Cetin, both of Pemberton, have been charged with fourth-degree theft.
Police say surveillance video caught the thieves red-handed, stealing three Kohl’s gift cards worth $25 each, laundry detergent and four winter coats meant for children in need this holiday season.
Police say the women put the stolen items into trash bags and placed them in the trunk of a white Nissan before eventually pulling away from the church.
An outside security camera was able to zoom in on the four-door Nissan’s license plate.
Police say they were flooded with tips positively identifying the suspects just hours after posting surveillance photos to their Facebook page.
This was the second time the church has been hit in 12 years. The first time a man was caught stealing a flat-screen television.
