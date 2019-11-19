PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating four separate shootings that left one man dead as gunfire erupted across Philadelphia Tuesday night. In the city’s Logan section, police say one man was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting that occurred around 7:55 p.m. on the 4500 block of North 17th Street.
Police say a 24-year-old man was shot once in the chest and was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m.
A 24-year-old and was shot once in the left arm, and another 24-year-old was shot once in the right hip. Both are in stable condition, according to police.
In East Mount Airy, police say a 20-year-old man was shot four times while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle on the 7100 block of Crittenden Street at 8:15 p.m. He is currently in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest, back, right arm and shoulder.
In Kingsessing, police say a 30-year-old man was shot once in the chest on the 5500 block of Regent Street just after 8 p.m. He is in stable condition.
In Oxford Circle, police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the head on the 6100 block of Castor Avenue at approximately 8:04 p.m. He is currently in stable condition.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
