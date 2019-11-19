Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who they say pistol-whipped and shot a man during a robbery in Center City. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the 1600 block of Vine Street last Wednesday.
Police say the 31-year-old victim was approached by a man, who pistol-whipped him and shot him in the left calf. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. The victim was reported in stable condition.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-1, 230-pound African American man who was wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans rolled up at the bottom and tan boots. He exited a white, four-door Mercedes Benz with a sunroof.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 215-686-3047.
