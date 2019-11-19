EXCLUSIVE:EPA Investigating Possible Cancer Cluster Near Former Landfill In Delaware County

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway into a possible cancer cluster in Delaware County. The EPA has opened an investigation in Norwood and they’re taking a close look at a former landfill there.

Is there a spike in cancers and other illnesses in Norwood? A lot of people who live here are confident. The EPA is expected here. There’s talk a landfill may be to blame. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/EHHvL4N9B0 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 19, 2019

A lot of people who live here are confident there is a connection.

Bob and Liz Halliday have buried their only children in the last six years.

“My son would have been 42, my daughter 40 come January,” Bob Halliday said.

Jamie Halliday and Shanna Michael were both diagnosed with stage four cancer. They underwent surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.

It’s been their fight, but so many neighbors are also fighting.

“It’s just unthinkable to lose your two kids to cancer — both diagnosed with stage four cancer, it’s unthinkable to me,” Halliday said.

Bob and Liz Halliday also had cancer and beat it.

People living in this section of Norwood are confident their illnesses and cancers stem from something in the environment. They point the finger at what was the Norwood Landfill — a seemingly beautiful place with a dark history.

Neighbors say, for decades, the area near the ball fields was a toxic dumpsite.

Kelly Mack was friends with Michael as they taught together. Mack was diagnosed in 2011 with stage four inflammatory breast cancer and fought like hell.

“The number of friends that passed from cancer, the number of former educators who taught me that passed from cancer,” Mack said. “As I became older, students who passed from cancer. Something’s not right.”

The EPA opened an investigation in 2017 to determine if there is a cancer or disease spike in the area.

“EPA will provide an update on its ongoing site assessment and present sampling results from 2017 and 2018. EPA will continue to work alongside community members to inform them of future next steps until and after the final site assessment is completed,” the EPA said in a statement.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health confirmed to CBS3 they’re assisting the EPA.

“Just driving back here today, I was like they had cancer, they had cancer, and they’re not even on the list we came up with,” Mack said.

There was no comment from the borough and a message left for the council president was not returned.