PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new eye-catching interactive art installation at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The latest installation called “Tape Philadelphia: Enter the Cocoon,” features 21.5 miles of translucent packing tape which is the distance of the Broad Street Run course from start to the finish line at the Navy Yard and back.
The art installation was put together as a partnership between the Navy Yard and Group X, a group of local curators and artists.
This latest installation opened on Nov. 9 and will run through Sunday, Dec. 1. Visitors can check out the installation on Thursdays and Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
“Enter the Cocoon” is the latest art installation to take place at the Navy Yard, last year the “Navy Yard Sea Monster” caught the eyes of many.
