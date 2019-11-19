Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check your refrigerators — Breakstone’s is recalling some cottage cheese because it could have pieces of metal or red plastic in the containers. Approximately 9,500 cases are being recalled, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
The recall includes the 16-ounce of 2% milkfat large curd cottage cheese, as well as the 24-ounce containers of 4% milkfat large and small curd cottage cheese.
There have been six complaints and no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date.
They all have a “best when used date” of Dec. 10.
You can return the cottage cheese for a full refund.
You must log in to post a comment.