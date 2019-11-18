EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham Township police are looking for two women wanted in a church theft. Police say hundreds of dollars’ worth of items were stolen from a donation closet at Saint Isaac Jogues church.

Surveillance video caught the thieves red-handed, stealing three Kohl’s gift cards worth $25 each, laundry detergent and four winter coats meant for children in need this holiday season.

Parish administrator Mike Rocco was called in to check the surveillance footage on Veteran’s Day after a staff member noticed the items were missing from their Saint Vincent de Paul donation closet.

To his surprise, he saw two women and a small boy on the surveillance video entering the church on Nov. 10.

They walk right into the closet and one woman can be seen grabbing items in the dark before turning the lights on.

“She’s going through the coats as you could see,” Rocco said.

The women put the items in trash bags and placed them in the trunk of a white Nissan before eventually pulling away from the church.

An outside security camera was able to zoom in on the four-door Nissan’s license plate.

Once Evesham Township police released pictures of their faces, Rocco tells CBS3 the women reached out to the church.

“They came forward and tried to call us in the office but I didn’t speak to them yet,” Rocco said.

Evesham police returned to the church after hearing word that the women would turn themselves in.

CBS3 is told they never showed up.

Police say the items stolen were worth about $460.

Rocco just wants them returned so they can donate them to the neighborhood children.

“If they returned the items, we would go from there. We’re a Catholic church so we’re forgiving,” Rocco said.

That administrator says this is the second time the church has been hit in 12 years.

The first time a man was caught stealing a flat screen television.