



WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — For the first time, police, fire and EMS officials in Winslow Township are using an old-school form of communication to get kids in the holiday spirit. Children in the area now have a direct way to get in contact with jolly Saint Nick.

Plenty of children lined up to see Santa Claus in person at Danbly’s Garden Center in Berlin. But for those who won’t be able to tell Santa directly what they want this Christmas, the Winslow Township emergency first responders have you covered.

“Some of the office staff communicated with the North Pole,” Winslow Township Fire Chief Marc Rigberg said.

Rigberg says Santa’s elves hand-delivered three special mailboxes to the township.

“The police department, the fire department and the emergency medical services headquarters,” Rigberg said.

Any letters dropped off will be rushed first-class to Santa himself — no postage necessary.

“They’re going to get a reply back from Santa. He’s very busy as we all know, so we want to afford him the opportunity to reach out to everybody,” Rigberg said.

Police Officer Francis Connor helped install the mailbox at the police department and he has advice for those writing Santa to make sure they’re kept off his naughty list.

“Eat your vegetables, do good in school and listen to your parents. Santa Claus is watching and listening,” Connor said.

Children can drop off letters Monday, Nov. 18 through Dec. 15.