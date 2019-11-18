Comments
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A transformer fire erupted in West Chester, blasting a manhole cover 20 feet into the air. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on West Market and North Church Streets.
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A transformer fire erupted in West Chester, blasting a manhole cover 20 feet into the air. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on West Market and North Church Streets.
Fifteen to 20 people were forced to evacuate their homes while crews worked to get the fire under control.
The fire knocked out power to 60 customers.
Crews are set to restore power around 7 a.m. Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.