DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Jurors in Bucks County will begin considering the sentence for convicted triple murderer Sean Kratz. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against the 22-year-old.
Kratz was found guilty Friday in the 2017 murders of three young men on a farm in Solebury Township.
Kratz backed out of a plea deal at the last minute.
His cousin Cosmo DiNardo entered a guilty plea to those three murders and one other.
DiNardo is serving a life sentence.
