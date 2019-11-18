  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Jurors in Bucks County will begin considering the sentence for convicted triple murderer Sean Kratz. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against the 22-year-old.

(credit: CBS3)

Kratz was found guilty Friday in the 2017 murders of three young men on a farm in Solebury Township.

Kratz backed out of a plea deal at the last minute.

His cousin Cosmo DiNardo entered a guilty plea to those three murders and one other.

DiNardo is serving a life sentence.

