



Prosecutors walked into courtroom 410 in the Bucks County Courthouse this morning in the penalty phase of the Sean Kratz trial. They’re no longer seeking the death penalty. Jurors are being sent home @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/57k9pQXFW2 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 18, 2019

The jury on Friday convicted Kratz of first- and second-degree murder in the death of Dean Finocchiaro and voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of Tom Meo and Mark Sturgis.

Kratz also got an additional 18 to 36 years for the other killings and crimes.

The DA’s office says it made the decision “with the understanding of the victims’ families.” https://t.co/1ckuG5G021 #seankratz https://t.co/1UdrqLi5wT — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 18, 2019

“He was an utter and miserable failure. The defendant had so many opportunities not only to extricate himself from this awful, heinous, diabolical plan to snuff the life of three boys he didn’t even know, he could’ve saved them, but he chose to think only of himself,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said during a press conference following the sentencing.

Dozens of loved ones of the three men killed two years ago packed into the Bucks County courtroom on Monday morning to learn of Kratz’s fate. The victims’ families told the court how their lives changed since the killings.

“Everything you, Kratz, took, is exactly what you no longer have the right to receive,” Meo’s mother, Melissa Meo, said. “You call your cousin a monster. Yes, he’s a sick monster but you’re an evil monster.”

Prosecutors say Kratz and his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, shot and killed the men on a farm in Solebury Township, near New Hope, in 2017.

Prosecutors had been seeking the death penalty but Pennsylvania has had a moratorium on the death penalty since 2015.

The death penalty conviction would have meant Kratz would’ve been sent to solitary confinement for 23-and-a-half hours a day. A death penalty conviction would also mean Kratz could be executed if the moratorium is ever lifted.

Weintraub said Kratz told people on prison phone calls he wanted to get the death penalty so he can become notorious.

“He doesn’t get to be notorious, he will forever remain anonymous,” Weintraub said.

Kratz’s defense attorney, Charles Peruto, says he will fight for an appeal.

Defense Attorney Charles Peruto says he’ll fight for an appeal in Sean Kratz’ murder conviction https://t.co/ytr6RwnaVY pic.twitter.com/oCRXMXBds2 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 18, 2019

Kratz backed out of a plea deal at the last minute.

DiNardo is serving a life sentence.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.