By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chester News, Local, Local TV

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chester police say they’ve made two arrests in connection with a stolen vehicle and kidnapping of a 9-month-old baby boy and a 6-year-old boy on Sunday night. Police say both suspects are 17 years old.

The blue Hyundai Tuscon was parked near the Happy House Chinese restaurant on the 900 block of West 9th Street in Chester when police say the two teens swiped the vehicle with the two boys inside. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m.

A few hours after the vehicle was reported stolen, police located it nearby on 800 block of West 8th Street. Police say the two boys were found inside of the SUV, safe and sound. They have since been reunited with their mother.

The incident remains under investigation.

