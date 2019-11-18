  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Akaree Hisle, Local, Local TV, Missing


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who they say is endangered. Police say Akaree Hisle ran away while his mom tried to check him into a hospital in East Falls on Sunday.

He was last seen just after 10 a.m. on the 3300 block of Henry Avenue.

He is 4 feet and 11 inches tall, 80 pounds, thin build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a coat with gray sleeves and orange bottom, gray pants, orange/blue Air Max sneakers and a purple hat.

If you see him, please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.

