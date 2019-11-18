Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, Lane Johnson threw a jab at Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
“I’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls,” Johnson once said.
Well, turns out boring old Belichick got word of Johnson’s message. The Patriots head coach dropped a subtle bomb on Johnson after Sunday’s seven-point win over the Birds.
“Our defense played really well in the second half, the players they covered well, rushed well, they tackled well. They just did a good job. Looked like they were having a lot of fun out there today and played with a lot of good energy and it’s good to come down here and get a win,” Belichick said.
Apparently Bill never forgets.
