SCOTRON, Pa. (CBS) — A quick-thinking New York City police officer helped save two lives in the Poconos. Officer Michelle Schack was looking for a distressed mother in Brooklyn, who disappeared with her 6-month-old daughter.
Relatives told police the woman wanted to harm herself and the baby.
The officer tracked the mother’s smartphone and found her in the Poconos.
“The mother had told us that she might have wanted to purchase a gun. It’s very easy to purchase a gun in Pennsylvania so that’s when I said, ‘Are there any gun shops?'” Schack said during a press conference. “We found one. We Googled it together and found one, it happened to be the right one. It was just pure luck that woman had walked into that gun shop.”
The gun store owner managed to stall the mother until police arrived.
The mother was taken to the hospital for evaluation and the child is back home with her family.
