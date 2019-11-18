New Jersey Weather: Storm Could Cause Minor Flooding Along Jersey Shore

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Residents along the New Jersey shore might experience minor coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday for Salem, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, southeast Burlington, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Some flooding on West End Ave near N Albany Avenue in West Atlantic City pic.twitter.com/dRPWmKRcqb
— Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) November 17, 2019
.@CrystalCranmore sending back pictures of coastal flooding in West Atlantic City this morning. Watch out for road closures! Are you seeing any flooding where you are? @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/aCs5YCWFdH
— Tiffany Savona (@TiffanySavonaWX) November 17, 2019
Forecasters have canceled a coastal flood warning that was issued Sunday because widespread moderate flooding is no longer expected.
The National Weather Service says minor roadway flooding is possible along the barrier islands, back bays and tidal tributaries. Roads that usually see flooding likely will.
Residents are advised not to park in flood-prone areas.
