TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Residents along the New Jersey shore might experience minor coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday for Salem, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, southeast Burlington, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties.

New Jersey Weather: Storm Could Cause Minor Flooding Along Jersey Shore

Forecasters have canceled a coastal flood warning that was issued Sunday because widespread moderate flooding is no longer expected.

The National Weather Service says minor roadway flooding is possible along the barrier islands, back bays and tidal tributaries. Roads that usually see flooding likely will.

Residents are advised not to park in flood-prone areas.

