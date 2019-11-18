  • CBS 3On Air

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a man found shot and wounded inside a Collingswood apartment building has died from his injuries. Camden County prosecutors say 26-year-old Jose Morel was found in the lobby of the apartment building around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police had gone there after getting reports about an injured person.

Morel was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Authorities declined to provide further details on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

