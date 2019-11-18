Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A man was arrested after allegedly placing a camera in a women’s bathroom stall at a Newark real estate office. Police say 59-year-old Desi Turner, of New Castle, is charged with invasion of privacy after he placed a hidden camera inside the women’s bathroom where he worked.
The hidden camera was discovered at the Patterson Schwartz real estate office on South College Avenue in Newark, Delaware.
So far, police have identified two victims from the video footage.
The Newark Police Department is asking anyone who used the bathroom last Monday to contact Lt. F. Nelson at 302-366-7100 ext. 3119 or email him at fnelson@newark.de.us.
