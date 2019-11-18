Comments
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Police are looking for three men who they say tried to kidnap a Ursinus College student. Police say the attempted abduction happened on 6th Avenue in Collegeville, just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
The student was walking along 6th Avenue towards Main Street when a silver Honda, possibly an Accord with a Pennsylvania license plate, pulled up.
Three men, wearing ski masks, jumped out of the car and grabbed the student’s arm. Police say the men were laughing and shouting an expletive.
The student yelled for help, and the men got back into the car and sped away.
Two of the men were wearing all black and one of the men was wearing a burgundy Penn State sweatshirt. The suspects are described as white, tall, skinny and possibly college-aged.
If you have any information, call police.
