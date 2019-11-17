NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer driver was killed after losing control on I-95 in Delaware, sideswiping an SUV and crashing into the woods. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Sunday between Route 273 and the Delaware Service Center.

Delaware State Police say a 65-year-old man from Centereach, N.Y. was driving a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer in the southbound left thru lane when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle suddenly began drifting to the right across all three southbound lanes. The tractor-trailer struck a 2013 Honda Pilot and ran off the road, down a slight embankment and into a wooded area, striking several trees before coming to a rest.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. It is not clear if the driver was impaired or if he had a medical emergency. His identity has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The driver of the Honda was wearing a seat belt and was treated and released at the scene. Three of the four southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for nearly six hours for the investigation.

The Delaware State Police Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate.