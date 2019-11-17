CLEVELAND (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers made certain there was no late drama against the Cleveland Cavaliers this time. A few days after a one-point victory over the Cavaliers at home, the 76ers jumped ahead early and steadily built the lead for a 114-95 rout Sunday.

Cleveland nearly pulled off an upset in Philadelphia on Tuesday before falling 98-97, but the 76ers quickly ended any hope of a repeat.

Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Joel Embiid had 14. Ben Simmons had 10 points and 11 assists, and the 76ers had six players score in double figures.

Philadelphia went ahead midway through the first quarter and pulled away, shooting 67% in the half. The lead reached 75-44 early in the third quarter.

“We needed a win and we came out with great energy and used our defense to fuel everything,” said Harris, who played with a jammed left pinky. “When you get high-percentage shots and play good defense, it’s a good combination.”

The 76ers had dropped five of seven going into the game, including losses in Orlando and Oklahoma City, but finished their road trip on a high note.

“How people respond to losing and how they play is an interesting snapshot,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “For the most part, the guys didn’t let up. Defensively, we came out with a sting. The partnership of all the pieces was effective.”

Philadelphia shredded Cleveland’s defense with 33 assists on 46 baskets. Harris was 12 of 14 from the field, missing only one of 12 2-point attempts.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love took a hard fall after being flattened by Furkan Korkmaz while shooting in the lane in the first quarter. Love, who injured his right knee, got up after being on the floor for a couple of moments and gave the thumbs-up sign to the crowd.

Love, who scored 12 points in 25 minutes, expects to play Monday night when the Cavaliers visit New York.

“My knee was bent all the way and when I hit the floor all that weight kind of jammed up on me,” he said. “It’s going to pretty sore tomorrow. Nothing serious. I’m going to have to treat it a lot. Hopefully, it will be gone in a few days.”

Collin Sexton had 17 points for Cleveland, which has lost three straight and opened a stretch of five games in seven days.

The Cavaliers were ahead of the 76ers by five points late in Tuesday’s game, but couldn’t hold the lead. Love missed an open 3-pointer on the final possession.

“This isn’t just a tough loss like it was in Philly, where we competed,” Cavaliers coach John Beilein said. “We got blown out in our own arena on a Sunday afternoon in front of a great crowd. It measures you a little bit.”

Brown is looking forward to the 76ers playing 13 of their next 18 at home.

“How can that not be fantastic?” he said. “In Philadelphia, there is a uniqueness about that building and the fans.”

