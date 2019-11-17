PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was gunned down overnight in North Philadelphia following the latest round of gun violence in the city. Bullets went flying near Clearfield Street and Hunting Park Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
An employee at a gas station nearby tells Eyewitness News he heard gunfire and then heard a car’s tires screeching, potentially getting away.
Investigators believe people inside two cars were shooting at each other. Shell casings from two separate guns were found at the scene.
A 32-year-old man was shot and taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and killed.
Eyewitness News spoke to a resident who says he’s growing frustrated with the violence.
“The young bucks, the new generation, the ones that don’t want to work and just want to sell drugs. They [the police] are trying to weave that out,” resident Edward Catlett said. “I know the police are doing the best they can but we still got bad apples in every neighborhood.”
There is no word on a suspect.
The shooting remains under investigation.
