Comments
CHESTER, PA. (CBS) — Police have located a baby and child who were inside of an SUV that was stolen in Chester. Police say a 9-month-old baby and 6-year-old child were inside of a blue Hyundai Tuscon when it was stolen from the 900 block of West 9th Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
The baby and child were found unharmed a short time later with the SUV on the 800 block of West 8th Street in Chester.
An investigation is ongoing.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.