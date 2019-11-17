  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMCBS 3 Sports Zone
    12:05 AMCBS 3 Sports Zone
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chester News, Local TV

CHESTER, PA. (CBS) — Police have located a baby and child who were inside of an SUV that was stolen in Chester. Police say a 9-month-old baby and 6-year-old child were inside of a blue Hyundai Tuscon when it was stolen from the 900 block of West 9th Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The baby and child were found unharmed a short time later with the SUV on the 800 block of West 8th Street in Chester.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.  

Comments