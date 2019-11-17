Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 30-year-old man was critically injured in a North Philadelphia shooting Sunday. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Dauphin Street just before 5 p.m.
Police say a 30-year-old man was shot once in the chest.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
