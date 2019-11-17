  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMChevy Kickoff
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the city’s Germantown neighborhood. Police say someone opened fire on two people inside a Chevy Impala on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 20-year-old driver was shot and lost control of the car, crashing the vehicle a few blocks away. That man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Man Killed, Woman Injured After Being Shot Inside Car In Germantown

A woman in her 20s was also shot. She’s in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Comments