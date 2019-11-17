PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New England Patriots 17-10 in their first matchup since Super Bowl LII. The Eagles started off hot on both sides of the ball as they dominated the Patriots through the second quarter — but that was before Bill Belichick made his in-game adjustments.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz connected with Dallas Goedert for a five-yard touchdown pass to put the Birds up 10-0 early in the second quarter.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson left the game with a head injury in the second quarter and did not return.

The Patriots kicked field goals on their next three possessions and forced the Eagles to three consecutive punts, leaving the Patriots down one with the score 10-9 at halftime.

New England marched down the field and scored their first touchdown of the day on 15-yard trick pass where Julian Edelman connected with Phillip Dorsett. The Pats were successful in their two-point conversion attempt putting them up 17-10.

With Johnson out, the Patriots pressured the Eagles offensive line and put continuous pressure on Wentz, sacking him five times total.

The Eagles’ offense struggled to move the ball down the field in the second half.

Wentz connected with JJ Arcega-Whiteside for 29-yards late in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to give the Birds life.

The Eagles look to bounce back from today’s loss next week against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.

More to come…