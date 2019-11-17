



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about why size matters when adopting and why you should think about what size pet works best for you.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Mama – 2-year-old gray female dog with white tips on her feet. She is as sweet as could be and is suitable for a family of all ages.

Desert Diamond – 6-year-old female calico cat rescued by the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement in October. This curious girl may have had a rough start but is looking for a family to give her the second chance she deserves.

Teddy Roosevelt – Roosevelt, also known as Bam Bam, is a 5-year-old cat who is the sweetest of boys and loves hanging out in the organization’s finance office. This poor guy doesn’t have any teeth and is declawed. All he wants to do is be loved and live a happy, healthy life!

Pebbles – 12-year-old beagle who was rescued by the PSPCA’s humane law enforcement team. She might be older but she has a lot of spunk and loves running around and loving her people. She also likes other pups! She is recommended for any home!

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. It’s now open every day. For more information on how to adopt, click here.