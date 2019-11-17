2 People Injured After Gunfire Breaks Out At Allentown House Party

Comments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A house party in Allentown ended in gunfire. Police were called to the 1100 block of Edison Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire.
Officers arrived to find a large group of people exiting the party.
Police say a large fight broke out and two people were hurt, but they are expected to be OK.
The incident remains under investigation.
