Comments
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A vigil was held on Saturday to mark two months since 5-year-old Dulce Alavez disappeared from Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County. The vigil was held at a home on the 1700 block of South Burlington Road in Bridgeton.
Family, friends and supporters gathered to keep the search for Dulce alive.
The 5-year-old disappeared on Sept. 16, but her mother is not giving up hope.
“We’re not going to stop looking for her. We’re going to look for her until we find her. We miss her and we want her back home,” Noema Alavez Perez said.
The only lead authorities have shared is a sketch of a person who they want to talk to.
There is a $52,000 reward for information leading to Dulce’s safe return.
You must log in to post a comment.