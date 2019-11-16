  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMDraft Kings
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Brookhaven News, Local, Local TV, PetSmart


BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — A sick cat named ‘”Batman” that was stolen from a PetSmart in Brookhaven has been found safe. Nonprofit group Forgotten Cats posted the good news on their Facebook page to Saturday.

credit: Fotgotten Cats

The group said tips from citizens led police to the suspects. They added that charges are pending against the individuals who stole the cat.

“Officer Barth and Officer Eastman worked endlessly in order to bring our Batman home,” the post said.

The 10-year-old cat suffers from early chronic kidney disease and requires a special diet but is OK.

Comments