BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — A sick cat named ‘”Batman” that was stolen from a PetSmart in Brookhaven has been found safe. Nonprofit group Forgotten Cats posted the good news on their Facebook page to Saturday.
The group said tips from citizens led police to the suspects. They added that charges are pending against the individuals who stole the cat.
“Officer Barth and Officer Eastman worked endlessly in order to bring our Batman home,” the post said.
The 10-year-old cat suffers from early chronic kidney disease and requires a special diet but is OK.
