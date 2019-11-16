



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A chilly and breezy weekend on tap across the Delaware Valley. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend thanks to plenty of sunshine.

Northeast winds between 10 to 20 mph will lead the wind chills in the 30s all day long, so be sure to bundle up.

Unfortunately we will say goodbye to the sunshine for a few days as the clouds increase Saturday night.

These clouds will be associated with a coastal storm lucking offshore.

It will stay well offshore, but will pass close enough to bring us clouds with chances of rain for some and the threat for tidal flooding Sunday and Monday.

Sunday is looking cloudy, chilly and breezy for the Eagles game. Make sure you dress for wind chills in the 30s if you are going to the game — layers will be key.

The latest forecast looks mainly dry for Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon — good news for those of you heading to the Eagles game.

We can’t completely rule out a stray shower in the city, but the best chance for rain looks to be south and east, closer to the coast.

The persistent northeast flow will allow water to pile up along the coast, leading to coastal flooding Sunday and Monday during times of high tide. A coastal Flood Watch is in effect for the Jersey Shore and the Delaware beaches Sunday morning through Monday afternoon for the threat of moderate tidal flooding and significant beach erosion.

This flooding event will be similar, if not a little bit worse, than the event we saw about a month ago, during the middle of October.

So if you saw flooding then, you will likely see flooding again during high tide on Sunday and Monday.

See the times below.

Once water levels reach moderate flood stage, this is what you can expect.

Atlantic City:

From the National Weather Service – widespread flooding of roadways with many roads becoming impassable in Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor and Pleasantville.

Cape May:

From the National Weather Service – widespread flooding of roadways with many roads becoming impassable in Wildwood Crest, Cape May, and West Cape May.

Lewes, Delaware:

From the National Weather Service – widespread flooding of roadways with many roads becoming impassable in the coasting communities of Sussex County.

You can watch the Eagles-Patriots game on CBS3. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday.