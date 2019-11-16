



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a man wanted in a series of attempted lurings in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the suspect is wanted in connection to three separate incidents, including one where he allegedly exposed himself.

The first incident happened while the victim was waiting for the bus on the 4600 block of Cottman Avenue around 11 a.m. on Nov. 13 when she was approached by a white man dressed in all black clothing. The victim told police the suspect asked if she wanted to make $100, when she turned and looked at the offender, she noticed he was exposing his private parts.

She then put her phone to her ear to call 9-1-1 and he ran down the 7300 block of Ditman Street.

The second victim told police she was standing near the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 when she was approached by a white man who was inside of a white vehicle and asked if she wanted to make money. When the woman said “no” the suspect drove off a short distance, exited his vehicle and began yelling he was a police officer and had a firearm.

A third victim notified police she was approached by a white, husky man, dressed in all black clothing and driving a cream-colored vehicle while she was walking on the 3200 block of Ryan Avenue around 8 a.m. on Nov. 15.

The suspect asked her if she would like to make money, when he tried to exit the vehicle as the woman began to walk away.

If anyone has any information regarding this suspects identity or whereabouts, contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3252.