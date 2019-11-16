Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a SEPTA bus while riding his bicycle in South Philadelphia, Philadelphia police say. A man in his 40s was reportedly riding his bicycle eastbound on the 400 block of Snyder Avenue when he became involved with a SEPTA bus traveling westbound on Snyder Avenue.
It is unclear how the accident happened at this time.
The man was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
