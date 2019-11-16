



PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Heroes race in to help after a gunman unleashes bullets at a high school football game. Eyewitness News spoke with a firefighter who helped the 10-year-old boy who was caught in the crossfire.

Julio Sanchez Jr. had about a dozen relatives in the stands including two of his own children when the gunfire erupted. Instead of running to them, he saved that 10-year-old boy’s life

“Once shots rang out, I had to try and find my role, between public servant, resident or dad,” he said.

The Pleasantville firefighter had to use his military background and experience of 19 years with the fire department to try and help save the 10-year-old’s life.

Micah, whose last name is being withheld at the request of his family, was shot in his neck while in the stands during the Pleasantville and Camden High School football playoff game Friday night.

“First, I didn’t see the 10-year-old, I went to the adult. Some fans and people I knew got my attention and said there’s a baby down here and he’s not conscious,” Sanchez Jr. said. “So I immediately turned around and went to the baby. When I got there, two retired firefighters and others were trying to help him.”

Sanchez grabbed a stretcher, performed CPR and drove the ambulance to the closest trauma unit which is at the Atlantic City Regional Medical Center. The child was then flown to Cooper Medical Center in Camden, New Jersey.

At the time of the shooting, Sanchez’s 18-year-old son and 8-year-old son were in the stands.

Although hailed a hero, Sanchez has different descriptions of emotions to describe his action.

“Embarrassment, shame, hurt, guilt– I’m going home to my healthy children,” he said.

Ernest Alexander Jr. is another firefighter who helped save the 10-year-old’s life.

Micah is originally from Atlantic City but is still recovering in Camden.

To donate to the child’s GoFundMe page, click here.