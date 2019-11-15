  • CBS 3On Air

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – A man who authorities say is a member of a southern New Jersey/Philadelphia crime family has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for possessing drugs and staging a robbery at a pawnshop. Salvatore “Sam” Piccolo must also pay $174,025 in restitution as part of the 150-month sentence he received Thursday.

The 68-year-old Atlantic City man had pleaded guilty to drug distribution and wire fraud charges.

Federal prosecutors say Piccolo distributed crystal methamphetamine to undercover FBI agents on three separate occasions between June and September 2017. He also admitted that he and an accomplice conspired to commit insurance fraud in April 2014 by staging a robbery at a pawn shop in Union County.

