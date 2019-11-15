



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Sean Kratz has been found guilty of first-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of three men on a Bucks County farm. The jury deliberated for three days before handing down the verdict.

Kratz was convicted in the deaths of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, 21-year-old Thomas Meo and 22-year-old Mark Sturgis. They were killed on a Solebury Township farm in 2017.

The jury convicted Kratz of first-degree murder in the death of Finocchiaro and voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of the other two victims.

Leading up to the verdict, the jury asked the judge several questions, including if Kratz can be convicted on multiple counts of murder; the differences between first-degree and second-degree murder; to rewatch Kratz’s confession tape; and if a person can be held liable for an accomplice’s actions.

Authorities say the three men were lured to the farm to buy marijuana, but instead, Kratz and his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, shot them dead, stuffed their bodies into a pig roaster and tried to set them on fire.

During closing arguments, prosecutors told the jury the three victims would still be alive if not for Kratz.

But Kratz’s defense attorney, Charles Peruto, shot back during his closing argument, saying Kratz killed out of fear for his own life because DiNardo had power over him.

DiNardo was expected to testify against Kratz but he never did. In another surprise, Peruto said at the start of the trial Kratz would take the stand, but that didn’t happen either.

DiNardo previously confessed to those three murders and is serving a life sentence.

Kratz initially pleaded guilty but later withdrew that plea. He now faces the death penalty.