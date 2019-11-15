PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a key member of their 2017 Super Bowl team. The Eagles signed running back Jay Ajayi on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Now officially agreed to and signed. https://t.co/Q6Qlpe9p2F
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2019
The move comes after announcing that Darren Sproles will miss the rest of the season because of a torn right hip flexor.
Ajayi, 26, was originally acquired from the Miami Dolphins during the 2017 season and played a key part in helping the Eagles win their first Super Bowl. Ajayi ran for 592 yards and four touchdowns in 11 regular-season games and then another 184 yards on 42 carries in the playoffs.
He had 57 rushing yards on nine carries in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Ajayi played just four games with the Eagles last season after suffering a torn ACL against the Minnesota Vikings.
With Sproles out for the season, Ajayi joins Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott in the Eagles’ backfield.
Howard was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice with a shoulder injury.
You must log in to post a comment.