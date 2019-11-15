BREAKING:Man, juvenile injured in shooting at high school football game in Pleasantville, police say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pleasantville


PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were injured when shots erupted at a high school football game in Pleasantville Friday night, police say. Authorities say a man and a juvenile were injured when shots rang out in the Pleasantville stands.

Both victims are in serious condition at this time, according to police.

Pleasantville was hosting Camden in a playoff game.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

 

Credit: CBS3

Several Pleasantville football players say they initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. When they realized it was gunfire, they ran through a fence to get to safety.

Police say several minor injuries were reported from people running away from the scene.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.

