



PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were injured when shots erupted at a high school football game in Pleasantville Friday night, police say. Authorities say a man and a juvenile were injured when shots rang out in the Pleasantville stands.

Both victims are in serious condition at this time, according to police.

Police chief speaking live about shooting in pleasantville during his football game. https://t.co/nsxN8Qt0Ij — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) November 16, 2019

Pleasantville was hosting Camden in a playoff game.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

Several Pleasantville football players say they initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. When they realized it was gunfire, they ran through a fence to get to safety.

Police say several minor injuries were reported from people running away from the scene.

Pleasantville HS Football player says he heard a few shots before he and teammates literally ran through this fence to get to safety. pic.twitter.com/KQxagyJpnd — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) November 16, 2019

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.