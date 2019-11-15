PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who robbed a gas station in the city’s Holmesburg section. According to officials, the robbery happened around 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the Getty gas station located on the 8700 block of Frankford Avenue.
Police say the suspect entered the store and asked an employee if the store was hiring. The suspect then said he needed something from his vehicle before pulling a handgun from his pocket and jumped over the counter.
That is when he pointed the weapon at the employees while ordering them to empty the cash register.
After complying with the suspect’s demands, the employees were demanded to give him packs of cigarettes and their iPhone X.
The suspect then jumped back over the counter and was last seen heading east on Megargee Street then south on Gillespie Street.
If you have any information on this incident or recognize the suspect, contact police at 215-686-8477.
