PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for three men who police say broke into a home in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Friday. Police were called to the 6700 block of Horrocks Street for reports of a home invasion around 1 a.m.
According to officials, three masked suspects entered the property through the back and held two men and two women at gunpoint.
The suspects took $2,000 in cash before fleeing the scene in a black SUV heading towards Castor Avenue.
No one was injured during the incident.
So far, no arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.
If you have any information on this home invasion, you are urged to contact Philadelphia police.
