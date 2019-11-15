



LINDENWOLD, NJ (CBS) — PATCO will relaunch its new overnight schedule that was previously canceled after community backlash with some revisions. All stations will remain open 24/7 except for the 9th/10th and Locust Streets Station, but a police officer will be onboard on all overnight trains.

Trains will operate every 60 minutes instead of every 45 minutes, and there will only be one train in the system making a continuous loop.

A police officer will be on weekday trains between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. On weekends, an officer will be onboard between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

During the overnight hours, PATCO will use four-car trains — meaning the first and last car doors will not be open.

The new Owl schedule takes effect at midnight on Saturday, Dec. 7.

“Safety and security are still our top priority at PATCO and our new owl service plan incorporates the feedback and concerns of our riders,” PATCO general manager John Rink said in a statement. “Based on a suggestion from our Citizen’s Advisory Committee, the task force took a deeper dive in reviewing entries and exits for each station for both weekday and weekend Owl service hours over the past two years.”

The initial plan would have shut off service at about half of the PATCO stations between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on weekends.

The 9th/10th and Locust Streets Station will remain closed daily between 12:07 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.