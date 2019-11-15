BREAKING:At least 2 people injured in shooting at high school football game in Pleasantville
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pleasantville


PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were injured when shots erupted at a high school football game in Pleasantville Friday night, officials say. There is no word on the condition or identity of the victims at this time.

Credit: CBS3

Pleasantville was hosting Camden in a playoff game.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments