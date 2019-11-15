Comments
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were injured when shots erupted at a high school football game in Pleasantville Friday night, officials say. There is no word on the condition or identity of the victims at this time.
Pleasantville was hosting Camden in a playoff game.
There is no word on what led to the shooting.
Unbelievable.. We’re heading home, we’re safe thank you
— Camden Athletics (@YouGotTheHigh) November 16, 2019
There is no word on any arrests at this time.
