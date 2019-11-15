  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Oaks news


OAKS, Pa. (CBS) – The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show returns to Oaks this weekend! More than 2,000 dogs will be competing for top honors.

Guests will also get the chance to see some amazing pups.

The show is hosted by the talented actor John O’Hurley.

The National Dog Show is taking place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks this Saturday and Sunday. For more information and to buy tickets to the event, click here.

