



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Department of Health is warning of a potential Hepatitis A exposure after a Center City restaurant worker was found to have acute Hepatitis A. Health officials say the person worked at Ristorante La Buca at 711 Locust Street.

Anyone who dined at the restaurant between Monday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Nov. 15 should receive a Hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible, officials warn.

Officials say while the risk of contracting the infection is very low, a vaccination is recommended.

Anyone who has previously had two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine or has had the infection in the past does not need to be vaccinated, officials say.

Health officials say the best way to prevent the spread of Hepatitis A is to thoroughly wash your hands after using the bathroom before preparing or eating food.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver. People infected usually show symptoms two to six weeks after contracting the virus.

Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, low energy, stomach pain, dark urine and in more extreme cases, jaundice.