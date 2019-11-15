Comments
West Deptford defeats Delran 56-17
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy Friday night for high school football in the Delaware Valley. Watch the video above for highlights from the following games around the region and check out below for the final scores.
West Deptford defeats Delran 56-17
Salem defeats Woodstown 31-6
Camden Catholic defeats Holy Cross 29-20
Academy Park defeats Bayard Rustin 21-10
Imhotep defeats Bonner-Prendie 35-14
Tamaqua defeats Pope John Paul II 47-21
Downingtown West defeats Haverford 49-42
The next poll begins on Sunday, Nov. 17.
You must log in to post a comment.