Menu
Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Entertainment
Top Spots
Top Spots
Travel
More
Travel
CBS Entertainment
Contests
Station Info
CBS 3
Advertising
News
All News
Local
Consumer
Business
Politics
HealthWatch
Tech
Entertainment
Blogs
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Fire Damages Home In Frankford
Flames forced people and pets out into the cold in Frankford overnight.
Quakertown School District Votes To Penalize Students Who Rack Up School Lunch Debt
If the debt is not settled within 30 days, the student will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities, including the graduation ceremony.
Galleries
Philadelphia Magazine's ThinkFest 2019
Photos from Philadelphia Mag's ThinkFest.
Circadium: School of Contemporary Circus 2019 Gala
View more photos of the School of Contemporary Circus 2019 Gala.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Phillies
Eagles
Flyers
Sixers
College
PGA
ODDS
Featured Sports
Former Eagle Ron Jaworski Donates $5,000 To Millville Youth Football Team So They Can Attend Snoop Dogg's Tournament In California
The Thunderbolts overcame hardship when their coach, Joseph Jones, was shot and killed after a practice back in August of last year.
South Jersey Native Mike Trout Wins 3rd AL MVP Award
Trout got 17 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Thursday night.
Sports Podcasts
Eagles
Videos
All Videos
News
Weather
Watch Live
CBS3 KYW-TV Watch Live
Weather
School Closings
Philadelphia Weather
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Philadelphia Weather: Slightly Warmer To End The Week
Meteorologist Matt Peterson has your forecast.
45 minutes ago
Philadelphia Weather: Not Nearly As Windy
Kate Bilo has the latest forecast.
8 hours ago
Weather Stories
Philadelphia Weather: Winter Is Coming As Officials Warning About Potential Deadly Dangers Of Extreme Cold
The warning comes as the National Weather Service marks Winter Weather Preparedness Week.
Philadelphia Weather: Freezing Temperatures Set New Record-Low In Philadelphia, Surrounding Areas
The temperature dropped to a 23 degrees in Philadelphia, breaking a record-low for Nov. 13 that had been set in 1996.
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Flyers Release Standing-Room-Only Ticket Option For Fans
The "Assembly Room Last Call" ticket option allows fans to buy standing-room-only tickets for $25.
The Best 4 Gyms in Philadelphia
In search of a new favorite fitness spot?
Thirsting For Tea? Check Out These New Philadelphia Spots
If you've got tea on the brain, you're in luck: We've found the freshest Philadelphia tea outlets to quell your cravings.
'These Are Great People To Work With': Bucks County Launches Sweet Spots Trail
What Bucks County is looking to do is hit your sweet spot, but also promote the small business community.
'Happy Place' Pop-Up Exhibit Opening At King Of Prussia Mall This Weekend
The “Happy Place” pop-up exhibit opens at the King of Prussia Mall this weekend.
Jack's Pumpkin Glow Opens For Third Year In West Fairmount Park Friday
Jack’s Pumpkin Glow, formerly known as The Glow, opens on Oct. 5 in Philadelphia’s West Fairmount Park.
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 3
Advertising
Travel
350 SEPTA Passengers Stranded On Tracks For Hours Because Of Wire Issue
This all started around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on SEPTA's Paoli-Thorndal line.
Health Officials Warning Passengers Of Measles Exposure At Philadelphia International Airport
Anyone who visited the Philadelphia International Airport last week may have been exposed to the measles, health officials announced Friday.
Time To Book Holiday Travel Is Rapidly Approaching, AAA Says
While many passengers are still soaking up the final days of summer, some are already looking ahead to their holiday travel.
Contests
Win A Christmas At Gaylord National Package
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS 3
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
07:00 AM
CBS This Morning
09:00 AM
The Doctors
10:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
12:00 PM
Eyewitness News at Noon
View All Programs
Fire Damages Home In Frankford
By
CBS3 Staff
November 15, 2019 at 5:19 am
Filed Under:
Local
,
Local TV
,
Philadelphia News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)
– Flames forced people and pets out into the cold in Frankford overnight. It happened just before 4 a.m. on the 5000 block of Cottage Street.
Everyone made it out safely.
So far, no word on a cause.
CBS3
Staff
More from
CBS3 Staff
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.