



BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Saturday will mark two months since 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared from a Cumberland County park. Weeks have now turned to months since Dulce was last seen. Her family and community members remain frustrated, but hopeful Dulce will be found.

“Every time it gets dark, I think about her. She doesn’t like sleeping by herself,” Dulce’s mother, Noema Alavez Perez, said.

It’s been a two-month-long nightmare for Alavez Perez. No one has seen or heard from her 5-year-old daughter Dulce since the late afternoon of Sept. 16 when she was presumably abducted from a swingset at Bridgeton City Park.

“We’re not fine. That’s for sure because we’re still worried about Dulce,” Alavez Perez said. “We haven’t heard nothing about her. Not a clue or who had took her. Nothing.”

Bridgeton police say the search for Dulce is far from over. They continue to work with missing children experts from New Jersey State Police and the FBI.

To date, they’ve investigated hundreds of tips, conducted dozens of searches and reviewed numerous pictures and videos submitted by the public that might contain clues. The only real lead authorities have shared so far is a sketch of a possible kidnapper or person of interest who they say was described by a child.

“We share her picture every day so more people could see it,” Alavez Perez said.

While some have criticized Alavez Perez for not providing better supervision the day Dulce disappeared and offered conspiracy theories about who took the girl, there also has been widespread concern and support in the small town of Bridgeton.

Local pastor Annie Rabera says everyone is worried about Dulce’s well-being.

“It’s like it happened yesterday. The only thing that we have to do now is, pray for the family, pray for the little girl to be safe and if somebody has her to bring her back home safe,” Rabera said.

A vigil for Dulce will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. at 1740 S. Burlington Rd., which is about two miles from the park where Dulce was last seen.